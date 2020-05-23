|
Virginia Owens
PEORIA - Virginia Owens of Peoria, Illinois, dedicated her life to her family and community and moved to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the age of 79 in Hahnville, LA, with her family by her side.
She was born to late Luvan and Mildred Kyle on August 10, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois. She relocated to Hahnville to be with her daughter in 2016.
Virginia accepted God at the age of 10 and was baptized at St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, Illinois. She attended Peoria High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services and a Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois. Virginia was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and employed by the State of Illinois most of her professional career. She worked for the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Corrections (Juvenile Division) and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). After retirement from the state, she worked for a nationally recognized addiction recovery program. Virginia developed a private social work practice and worked for community agencies, where she championed the rights of those most in need.
Virginia was committed to life-long learning and believed in providing opportunities for African Americans. Her commitment to activism led her to charter a Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women in Peoria, where the late Dorothy Height attended the inaugural event. She was a member of several professional and civic organizations. Because she believed in the power of teaching, Virginia and Louis Owens endowed a scholarship at Illinois Central College, ROOTS Raising Our Own Teachers for African American students pursuing degrees in education.
Virginia married James Polk and born to that union were Kevin and Karen. Virginia married Louis Owens in 1978. Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Polk; parents, Luvan and Mildred Kyle; brothers, Earl Kyle, Luvan Kyle Jr. and James Thompson; and her husband, Louis. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Raymond (Billy); her sister, Janet Wyatt of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Wilson Polk and Lexana Polk of Peoria, IL, Vernard Henley III of New Orleans, LA, and Zachary Henley of Orlando, FL; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at Mount Airy Baptist Church, 13635 Old Spanish Trail, Boutte, LA, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with the Reverend Clyde Staes, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Luling, LA. Robottom Mortuary is providing services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020