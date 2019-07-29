|
Virginia S. Markwell
PEORIA — Virginia S. Markwell, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL.
Virginia was born on December 8, 1927 in El Paso, IL to John M. and Sarah E. (Smiser) Imthurn. After the death of both her parents, at the age of two, she raised by her Uncle Pete and Aunt Elenora Smiser of El Paso, IL.
She married David R. Markwell on August 1, 1948 at the Lutheran Church in Peoria. She worked at White Towel Laundry in 1944, The K Rations for WWII, Hiram Walkers in 1945, and for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. from 1945-1956. Following that she was a fantastic stay at home mom to her children. She was also a member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane S. Markwell of Sycamore, IL; her sister, Arlene Modjeska of Naples, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her son, Randall "Randy" R. Markwell; and her brother, John M. Imthurn.
A private graveside service will be held in the Field of Honor section at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to Glen Oak Christian Church or Sycamore Methodist Church. Arrangements were handled through Cumerford- Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019