Virginia Small
ROANOKE - Virginia Small, 100, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on December 14, 1918, to Philip and Nettie DeWilde Weyeneth. She married George F. Small on July 28, 1940, in Roanoke. He passed away on July 2, 1979.
Surviving are one son, William (Kay) Small of Champaign, IL; one daughter, Barbara (Roy) Stryson of Vista, CA; three grandchildren, Michael (Ann) Small of Champaign, IL, Andrew (Leslie) Small of Carmel, IN, Eric Stryson of Vista, CA; and four great-grandchildren, Will and Wyatt Small of Champaign and Lilly and Paige Small of Carmel, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Elaine Ott; and one brother, Phil Weyeneth Jr.
Virginia was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church. She was an avid canasta and pinochle card player and had many friends for years with whom she enjoyed playing. She most enjoyed traveling to see her two grandsons, Mike and Andy, play the different sports at which they excelled in high school and college.
A die-hard Cubs' fan, Virginia also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting ornaments, making decoupage plaques and glazed pottery. He family members and friends were the recipients of many hand-made gifts and some wonderful baked goods.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 26, 2019, at the Roanoke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. The Rev. Bob Herath will officiate. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke United Methodist Church or the Apostolic Christian Church of Roanoke.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019