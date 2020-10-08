1/1
Vito J. Ciaccio Jr.
1934 - 2020
Vito J. Ciaccio Jr.
PEORIA - Vito J. Ciaccio Jr., 86, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home in Peoria.
He was born March 22, 1934, in Springfield, IL to Vito and Mary (Craven) Ciaccio. He married Betty Mordue, who preceded him in death. He later married Tracy Huynh and she survives.
Between Vito and Tracy, they have 10 children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Vito's brother, Charles Ciaccio.
He was preceded in death by an infant son.
Vito loved his family, he loved the Cardinals, and he loved the Lord.
A private family service will be held and entombment will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery's Chapel of Peace in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
