Vivian A. Schackow
MACKINAW - Vivian A. Schackow, 88, of Mackinaw, Il, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria. Vivian was born August 27, 1931 in Elk Park, North Carolina to Hobert and Fairy Jones Church. She married Robert E. Schackow. He preceded her in death July 10, 2009. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Nadine, Joyce, and one brother, Ross.
Vivian is survived by eight children, Sherry (Bill) Olson of Peoria, Marcia Ashley of Peoria, Rose (Dan) Hoffman of Metamora, Christina (Mark) Fadele of Lockport, NY, Robert Schackow Jr. of Lacon, Alan (Guylene) Schackow of Marquette Heights, Daniel Schackow of Peoria, Mark Schackow of Mackinaw, 22 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, three brothers, Dale (Jeanette) Church of Kernersville, NC, Hobart (Elsie) Church Jr. of Elk Park, NC, Lowell (Anita) Church of Elk Park, NC.
Vivian retired from Illinois Central College. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple in Mackinaw.
Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Harvest Baptist Temple in Mackinaw. The Rev. Tim Severt will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday, January 31st, and 30 minutes prior to services Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her church. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020