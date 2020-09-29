Vivian C. Burress
PEKIN - Vivian C. Burress, 84, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at The Villas of Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care.
Vivian was born on January 17, 1936 in Pekin, IL, to Ferdinand "Bus" and Erma (Baysinger) Arnett. She married James Burress on July 12, 1969, in Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Judy Courtright and Sue Ellen Terrill.
Surviving are her husband, Jim of Pekin; one son, Martin (Shelly) Gould; two daughters, Charisa (Jeff) Richardson and Dorinda Jill (Dennis) Shannon; seven grandchildren, Audry Richardson, Dalton Richardson, Corey Shannon, Christopher Shannon, Ryan Gould, Tommy Gould and Heidi Curless; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Patrick, Michael and Tim Arnett; and five sisters, Janice Arnett, Joyce Townsend, Sally Parker, Carol Dorsey and Moodene Whitmore.
Vivian served Tazewell County and worked for many years in court services, retiring from Tazewell County as Chief Juvenile Probation Officer. She also served many years on the Police and Fire Commission.
She enjoyed reading and crochet. Her greatest loves and joys were her family and her dogs.
Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Vivian's arrangements. The family wishes to thank Reflections Memory Care for the exceptional care given to Vivian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reflections Memory Care at The Villas of Holly Brook.
