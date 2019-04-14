|
|
Vivian Garren
EAST PEORIA - Vivian M. Garren, 94, of East Peoria passed away at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on December 29, 1924, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Ollie and Lucinda Wood Carpenter. Vivian married Wiley J. Garren on July 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1990.
Vivian is survived by her nephew, Lee Wells; great-niece, Jennifer (Keith) Miller; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marilyn Fleck; two sisters; and one brother.
Vivian owned and operated Houser Automotive Paint Co. until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Mary Arnold will officiate. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to JDFR for Juvenile Diabetes or her church.
To view Vivian's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019