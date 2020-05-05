Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Vivian Koeppel


1942 - 2020
Vivian Koeppel Obituary
Vivian Koeppel
HOPEDALE - Vivian L. Koeppel, 77, of Hopedale passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 23, 1942 in Eldorado, IL.
She married Richard J. Koeppel February 12, 1966 in Peoria; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Marty (Dawn) Angel, Tim (Tammy) Angel, Jeff (Sha) Angel; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robb E. Koeppel, mother, Nellie Pugh Mulligan; father, Martin Mulligan; two sisters and eight brothers.
Vivian worked as a beautician and owned and operated Shear Talent, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed fishing and dancing. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
Per her wishes cremation has been accorded and private family services will be held.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020
