Vivian Noll
EAST PEORIA - Vivian Grace Noll, 90, of Jonesboro, GA, formerly of East Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Born on March 9, 1930, in Creve Coeur, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Henry Rudolph and Louisa Rebholz Noll.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert "Bob," Henry "Hank" and Clyde "Ki" Noll.
She is survived by her loving family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and cousins, primarily in Illinois, as well as Colorado, Florida and Minnesota, and special friend, Shirley Aughtry. Even though she had made her home in Georgia for her adult life, her joy was visiting her family with frequent trips "back home" to Illinois.
Vivian learned at an early age to accept challenges, take risks and enjoy the challenges and adventures of striving to keep up with three brothers. She loved to reminisce about childhood stories with her brothers who she dearly loved. This most likely created her drive for success as she entered into the corporate business world.
Vivian always welcomed any and all new adventures in her life. She purchased and rode a Kawasaki motorcycle, and later purchased a Cessna 150 airplane, prior to taking flying lessons. She was awarded her private pilot's license and completed 50 hours of cross-country flight time as a pilot-in-command for solo certification.
She approached her business career as an Accountant with the same dedication, drive and enthusiasm that she had learned from her early days growing up with her three brothers.
Vivian's business career began at McKesson Drug Company in Peoria. She made the big decision to move South, accepting a position with Delta Airlines Corporate Office in Atlanta, and later as the Administrative Manager with Owens-Illinois in East Point-Atlanta, from which she retired after 45 years' service. During her tenure at O-I, she received many corporate awards from her department for merit and excellence in Business Accounting. With the transition from bookkeeping ledgers to computers, Vivian became self-educated by taking many home courses to become an expert in technology, and at one time dismantled a hard drive to understand how computer processing worked.
At Owens-Illinois, Vivian later became Area Manager responsible for Accounting in 10 plants located in the Southeast. Because of her tenacity and leadership, the plants were recognized numerous times for excellence and merit in the Accounting field. She always took the time to teach and mentor others to be successful. She was the first female manager for multiple plants in the Southeast. After retirement, Vivian was in demand as a consultant traveling to manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. After she retired for the second time from Packaging Corporation of America, she owned a jewelry and gift booth at Peachtree Peddler. She enjoyed traveling to Europe and multiple trips throughout the U.S.
Vivian was happiest taking daily walks, rain or shine, in her neighborhood with her pet dog and love of her life, Ginger, who lived to be 18 years of age. She was a faithful member of St Phillips Benizi Catholic Church, attending mass each week. Her special time each morning was with the Bojangles Breakfast Club, working the NY Times Crossword and Sudoku puzzles and reading the AJC front-to-back.
Intelligent, humble, teacher, quiet, charitable to others, risk taker, challenger, never seeking recognitions for accomplishments, all best describes Vivian. Others will simply say "a true, loyal friend," loving Sister and caring Aunt.
A graveside service will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Vivian would want charitable contributions to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Phillips Benizi Catholic Church, 501 Flint River Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238.
Vivian's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
