Vivian Pauline Bear
PEORIA - Vivian Pauline Bear, 77, of Peoria passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born March 12, 1942 in Peoria to Fred and Zelma Atteberry Halsted. She married Robert Edward Bear; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Douglas (Amy) Bear; grandson, Dominick Bear, granddaughters, Krysta Bear, Alyssa Bear; sister, Lulu Bell Hill and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Crystal Justice; sister, Charleen Buenneke; brother, Charles Halsted and her parents preceded her in death. Vivian served many years on the reunion committee for Limestone Community High School, Class of 1960. She danced for many years with the Country Swing group "Just-Us Dancers". We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best. Per her wish's cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020