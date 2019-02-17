|
|
Vivian Penticoff
CHILLICOTHE - Vivian D. Penticoff, age 84, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Vivian was born on April 5, 1934, in Macomb, IL, to Roly E. and Ruth M. (Yates) Walker.
Surviving are her children, Jerry (Leona) Black of Glasford, IL, Denise (Scott) Smith of Star, ID, and Dennis Black of Chillicothe, IL; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Vivian worked for HairMasters Unlimited in Chillicothe for over 16 years and supported the community with her talented services as a seamstress. She also worked on hundreds of the IVC Band uniforms over the years. Vivian was a big supporter of A.R.K. Humane Society, sewing quilts for their fundraising auctions.
Cremation rites will be accorded and, per her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the only donations in Vivian's name may be made to A.R.K. Humane Society, LTD, 477 IL Route 26, Lacon, IL 61540.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019