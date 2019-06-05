|
|
Viviene Serridge
PEORIA - We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Viviene Serridge, 86, who passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen Clines, and is survived by their four children, Gerri, Cindy, John and Troy; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was formerly a long-time resident of Cleveland, Tennessee, where she was a member of Cleveland Baptist Church. At the age of 65, she returned to school at Bradley Community College in Cleveland and earned a secretarial degree with high honors. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed working at the local senior center, where she established a library for the patrons. Viviene was an avid crafter who enjoyed every manner of creative arts and often donated her creations to the community. She was an animal advocate and opened her home to many rescue dogs.
A private ceremony will be held Thursday, June 6, at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois. Presiding will be Pastor Mary Runge of OSF Palliative Care, whose members provided many months of loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSF Out-Patient Palliative Care in Peoria, IL.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To view Viviene's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019