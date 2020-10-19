W. Elvera (Bailey) Wyne
PEORIA - W. Elvera (Bailey) Wyne, age 98, of Peoria, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Manor Court of Liberty Village in Peoria, Illinois.
She was born to Wilmer and Pearl (Waddell) Bailey on November 14, 1921, in Harristown-Niantic, a community in Macon County, Illinois. She married Ralph Emerson Wyne on August 25, 1942, in St. Charles, MO, and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Roger Bailey.
She is survived by four children, Gayle Wyne Brown of Bristol, TN, Kevin (Candace) Wyne of Peoria, Sheila (Bruce Farnsworth) Wyne of Anchorage, AK, and Alan (Joyce) Wyne of Elkhart, IN; 9 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Elvera and her husband, Ralph, were members and very active at Morningside Chapel Church of Christ and Water Street Church of Christ in Decatur, Illinois. After moving to Peoria, Illinois, they became members at Fellowship Bible Church. Elvera enjoyed spending time with friends, her grandchildren and traveling. She also loved music and participated in several community choirs. Later in her life, Elvera worked for the Decatur public schools.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Bible Church, 4006 N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria, IL 61614; or the Alzheimer's Association
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
