Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center Church
W. George Bobo Obituary
W. George Bobo
MORTON - W. George Bobo, 61, of Morton, IL, transitioned from this life to his heavenly home at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
George will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with full U.S. Marine Corp Military Honors. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Word of Faith Christian Center Church, gathering at 10:30 a.m. Bishop Leroy Davis will bring words of comfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Word of Faith Christian Church.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
