W. James Litwiller
MORTON — W. James Litwiller, 76, of Morton passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Cener in Peoria.
James was born September 3, 1942, in Bloomington, Ill., to Wilmer and Anna (Kaufmann) Litwiller. He married Sandra Kindred on August 4, 1963, in Atlanta, Ill.
Surviving are his wife Sandra Litwiller, of Morton; three children, Sueann (John) Spinder of Morton; John "Jamie" (Aleta) Litwiller of Hanna City, Ill., and Kathlena Frampton of Morton; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herbert Litwiller of Bloomington, Ill., and Willard (Lynn) Litwiller of California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Loren, Clarence, Anna Faye, Benjamin, Christian, Mary and Lavetta.
James worked for Gauger Diehl, Peat Marvick-Mitchell and C. Iber and Son in Peoria as a CPA. He also worked at Williams Brothers Construction in Peoria Heights until retiring in 2010.
He attended Carlock Mennonite Church and was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Private burial of cremated remains will be in Old Union Cemetery in Lincoln, Ill.
Memorials may be made to or Apostolic Christian Restmor Inc.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019