W. Warren Walker
BLOOMINGTON – W. Warren Walker, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal with Pastors Jonathan Huehn and Timothy Fitzner officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. till the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Normal.
Warren was born on September 15, 1939, in Peoria, a son to Wilbert G. and Lorena G. (Goveia) Walker. He married Linda M. Hornickel on July 27, 1974 in Chatsworth.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Walker of Bloomington; son, Ward Walker, and his children, Jacque and Amy; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Marvel, and their children, Alex, Zach, and Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, JeTaun.
Warren was a graduate of Limestone High School and attended E.I.U. Then began his career with Komatsu in Peoria where he worked for 30 years. He loved fishing, wood working, painting, gardening, and cherishing his grandkids and supported them in their many activities. He enjoyed traveling with his family and was loved by all who knew him.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1958-1962.
