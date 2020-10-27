1/1
Wade R. "Randy" Fehr
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade R. "Randy" Fehr
PEORIA - Wade R. "Randy" Fehr, 70, of Peoria passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Sharon Willows South.
Randy was born on January 26, 1950, to the late Wade W. and Marjorie A. Hoerr Fehr.
Surviving are one brother, Michael (Tina) Fehr of Peoria; one sister, Nanette David of Peoria; his aunt and uncles, Max (Katherine) Hoerr of Peoria, Shirley Gorenz of Peoria and Elmer Johnson of Raleigh, NC; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by one brother, Phil Fehr; one sister, Kathy Brewer; and several aunts and uncles, Clarence Peters and his wife, Geraldine, Bernice Stahl and her husband, Carl, Leo Gorenz, Phyllis Johnson, Maynard Fehr and his wife, Nancy, Bob Getz and his wife, Lillian, and Joe Hoerr and his wife, Wilma.
He was a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.
Randy worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after more than 30 years. He then worked for Wal-Mart for 10 years, retiring in 2015.
He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf and pulling for the Bradley Braves and the Atlanta Braves.
He was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Wilton Mortuary, where visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wilton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved