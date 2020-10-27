Wade R. "Randy" Fehr
PEORIA - Wade R. "Randy" Fehr, 70, of Peoria passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Sharon Willows South.
Randy was born on January 26, 1950, to the late Wade W. and Marjorie A. Hoerr Fehr.
Surviving are one brother, Michael (Tina) Fehr of Peoria; one sister, Nanette David of Peoria; his aunt and uncles, Max (Katherine) Hoerr of Peoria, Shirley Gorenz of Peoria and Elmer Johnson of Raleigh, NC; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by one brother, Phil Fehr; one sister, Kathy Brewer; and several aunts and uncles, Clarence Peters and his wife, Geraldine, Bernice Stahl and her husband, Carl, Leo Gorenz, Phyllis Johnson, Maynard Fehr and his wife, Nancy, Bob Getz and his wife, Lillian, and Joe Hoerr and his wife, Wilma.
He was a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.
Randy worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after more than 30 years. He then worked for Wal-Mart for 10 years, retiring in 2015.
He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf and pulling for the Bradley Braves and the Atlanta Braves.
He was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Wilton Mortuary, where visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.