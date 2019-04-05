|
|
Walda Lee Friederich
PEORIA - Walda Lee Friederich, nee Kobler, 69, of Belleville, IL born Jan. 1, 1950 in Peoria, IL died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea,IL.
Lee was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldo T. and Helen M., nee Tincher, Kobler, a brother Thomas Kobler and a sister, Peggy Warnke.
Surviving are her husband, Ralph M. Friederich whom she married in Peoria, IL on June 13, 1970; a sister, Sally (Charles) Scherer of O'Fallon, IL; a brother, David (Jeannie) Kobler of Augusta, GA; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Visitation: Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with funeral services following the visitation.
Funeral: Following the funeral service there will be a burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019