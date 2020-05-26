|
|
Wallace J. Leman
ROANOKE - Wallace J. Leman, 83, of Roanoke passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday May 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born on July 14, 1936, in Eureka, IL, to Joseph D. and Dena Fehr Leman. He married Marilyn Honegger on June 5, 1955, in Stawn, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his eight children, Cindy (Brett) Shorb, Greg (Lela) Leman, Rhonda (Ed) Maller, Kari (Laura) Rogan, Sheri (David) Moser, Jeff (Val) Leman, Ron (Kathy) Leman and Jon (Tammy) Leman; one brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman; two sisters, Karen Leman and Fern Leman; 38 grandchildren; and 60 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Matt; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Wally worked in agricultural sales all his life, at one point, owning and operating, Four-Star Agriculture Services in Bluffton, IN.
He attended the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via live streamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org web page. For those who do not have internet, you may listen to the services by telephone 1-866-210-1669, Access Code: 9023904#.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020