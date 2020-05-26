Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Leman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace J. Leman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace J. Leman Obituary
Wallace J. Leman
ROANOKE - Wallace J. Leman, 83, of Roanoke passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday May 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born on July 14, 1936, in Eureka, IL, to Joseph D. and Dena Fehr Leman. He married Marilyn Honegger on June 5, 1955, in Stawn, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his eight children, Cindy (Brett) Shorb, Greg (Lela) Leman, Rhonda (Ed) Maller, Kari (Laura) Rogan, Sheri (David) Moser, Jeff (Val) Leman, Ron (Kathy) Leman and Jon (Tammy) Leman; one brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman; two sisters, Karen Leman and Fern Leman; 38 grandchildren; and 60 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Matt; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Wally worked in agricultural sales all his life, at one point, owning and operating, Four-Star Agriculture Services in Bluffton, IN.
He attended the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via live streamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org web page. For those who do not have internet, you may listen to the services by telephone 1-866-210-1669, Access Code: 9023904#.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -