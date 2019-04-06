|
|
Walter B. Koch
WASHINGTON - Walter B. Koch Jr., 73, of Washington passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington.
Walter was born on September 5, 1945, in Peoria to Walter and Janice (Carpentier) Koch. He married Sheila Hanauer on February 11, 1983.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Koch of Washington; three sons, Walter (Brenda) Koch III of Washington, Kevin (Denise) Koch of Peoria and Tim Koch of East Peoria; one daughter, Dawn Koch of Peoria; two step-daughters, Kim Lusher of Morton and Laurie (Virgil) McGinnis of Mackinaw; 13 grandchildren; and four brothers, Gary, Jim, Larry and John Koch.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Judy Donaldson.
Walter served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.
He always enjoyed having lunch once a week with his brothers and the time they spent together playing cards.
He loved his family dearly and all the memories they created together.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019