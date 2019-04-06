Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter B. Koch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter B. Koch Obituary
Walter B. Koch
WASHINGTON - Walter B. Koch Jr., 73, of Washington passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington.
Walter was born on September 5, 1945, in Peoria to Walter and Janice (Carpentier) Koch. He married Sheila Hanauer on February 11, 1983.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Koch of Washington; three sons, Walter (Brenda) Koch III of Washington, Kevin (Denise) Koch of Peoria and Tim Koch of East Peoria; one daughter, Dawn Koch of Peoria; two step-daughters, Kim Lusher of Morton and Laurie (Virgil) McGinnis of Mackinaw; 13 grandchildren; and four brothers, Gary, Jim, Larry and John Koch.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Judy Donaldson.
Walter served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.
He always enjoyed having lunch once a week with his brothers and the time they spent together playing cards.
He loved his family dearly and all the memories they created together.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now