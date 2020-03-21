|
|
Walter Baselt
PEORIA - Walter Frederick Baselt, 89, of Champaign, formerly of Peoria, died at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A private burial for family will be held at Springdale Cemetery, Peoria. Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service in Champaign will be held at a later date.
Walt was born on June 15, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Walter Herman and Margaret Jane (McAteer) Baselt of Flossmoor, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents
and a sister, Jane Ellen (Harlow) Staley.
He is survived by his wife, Fonda; two daughters, Janalyn (William) Fleming of Savage, MN, and Kendall Steiger of Terre Haute, IN; five grandaughters, Erin Fleming (James Lee), Megan Fleming (Wyatt) Stangel, Kaitlin Fleming, Emily Steiger (John Paul) Ortiz and Andrea Steiger (Lucas) Webber; five great-grandchildren, Aja Briggs, Jakob Miskel, Lilly Stangel, Savanah Lee and Samantha Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
Walt graduated in 1952 from Bradley University, with a B.S. Degree in Advertising and Journalism, and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.
It was in Peoria that he met Fonda Deane Wagner. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served stateside in the Public Information Offices in Louisiana and Texas. In 1953, he asked Fonda to marry him and they eloped in October to St. Louis, MO, on his 3-day leave pass. After serving two years of Army service, he returned to Peoria to live.
He was employed by the Peoria Journal Star newspaper, where he aided in the launching of the newspaper's Shooting Times Magazine as the Advertising Director.
His executive background later took him to Fleming-Potter, a Peoria based packaging and machinery conglomerate. As Personnel Director, he was responsible for the corporate advertising, employment, personnel and office administration. He was a director of the Central Illinois Industrial Association and a member of the Peoria Association of Commerce and YMCA and had been active in numerous Peoria civic groups and clubs.
In 1974, he accepted the position in Champaign, IL, as Vice President/Personnel, at Colwell Systems, Inc. of Champaign, IL.
From childhood, Walt was an avid railroad photographer and model railroader enthusiast, as well as a true Cubs fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020