Services Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria 2416 N. North Street Peoria , IL 61604 (309) 688-4441 Rosary 4:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Visitation 9:30 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Walter Arnold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Bruce "Walt" Arnold

1949 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Walter "Walt" Bruce Arnold

EAST PEORIA - Walter "Walt" Bruce Arnold, 70, of East Peoria, IL, passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Arnold of East Peoria; four children, Maria (Jeff) Shanine of Dunlap, Christine (Phil) Seneca of Morton, Andrew (Carly) Arnold of Peoria and Molly Arnold of Peoria; and five grandchildren, Lily and Elias Shanine, Thomas and Kate Seneca and Collette Arnold; as well as two sisters, Rae White of the The Villages, FL, and Lynn (Mark) Elston of Deerfield Beach, FL.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Mary (Molly) Arnold; and one son, Anthony Arnold.

Walt was born on January 27, 1949, in Peoria to Sheldon and Molly Arnold. He grew up in East Peoria and was a graduate of EPCHS in 1967. He married Mary McMahon on September 27, 1975, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. They settled in East Peoria, where they built their home and raised their children. Walt and Mary where married for 43 years.

Walt began his career at Caterpillar, Inc. and attended ICC. He moved on to become a carpenter by trade and he honed his skills working for Otto Baum Company in Morton as a carpenter superintendent in their concrete division. Walt went on to build his own business, Walt Arnold Construction, based in East Peoria.

Walt's passion in life was to help those in need. He gave his time and skilled labor to help those who were not capable. Every year at Christmas, Walt loved to hand out cash to needy parents shopping for their children. He was known to never turn down a call for help and to always give others a second chance.

Walt especially enjoyed spending his spare moments with his children and grandchildren, taking them vacationing every year to the beaches of Florida, the mountains of Colorado and boating in the Illinois River. He was also an avid baseball fan and his favorite team was the Chicago Cubs. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play baseball throughout the years, and coached many of his children's teams in East Peoria.

Walt's faith journey began four years ago. While attending mass with his wife, he grew in the awe and reverence of the Catholic Faith and entered the Church at Easter Vigil in 2017. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Peoria Heights, IL.

Walt's family is thankful for the loving care he received under his physician and nurses at Illinois Cancer Center and OSF Hospice. They would like to thank Dr. Macvicar and his team, especially Deb Rufus, as well as the OSF Hospice staff for their loving care, especially Tammy and Stephanie.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Recitation of the rosary will take place at 4 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father Paul Stark will officiate, with Deacon Ed Mallow assisting, and burial of ashes will follow in Fon Du Lac Cemetery in East Peoria.

Memorials in Walt's memory may be made to St. Thomas Church, Illinois Cancer Care or OSF Hospice.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 7 to July 9, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries