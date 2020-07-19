Walter C. Fink
PEKIN - Walter Carlisle Fink of Pekin passed quietly in his home at the age of 93, on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Walter was born on April 18, 1927, on his family farm in rural Mason County, IL. His parents were Floyd and Frances (Brown) Fink. Walter grew up on the farm, where he learned all aspects of farming. During this time, his love of the rich soil of Illinois and the labor behind farm life grew. These years were shared with his four siblings, Doris (Dave, deceased) Mitchell of Spiro, OK, Joseph (deceased), John (Barbara) of Pekin, IL, and James of Santa Ana, CA. Walter graduated as salutatorian from Easton Community High School in 1945. Walter then served two stints in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Signal Corpsman. After serving in the army, he attended Bradley University.
Walter married Freda Mae Freeman on February 10, 1952. They lived and loved happily until her death on March 12, 1996. For a brief time, they farmed in rural Mason County, and although Walter worked at Caterpillar as both a Tool Designer and a Tool Maker for over 50 years, he continued to farm throughout his life. Together they raised three children, David (Connie) of Thomson, IL, Gregory (Veronica) of Meridian, TX, and Linda (Terry) Laaker of Pekin, IL. As a family, they enjoyed camping vacations from Canada to the Grand Canyon. He taught his children an appreciation for nature. He was known to say, "Mother Nature puts on the best show of all." Walter and Freda were blessed with three granddaughters, Jessica (Mathew) Maxwell of Waco, TX, Tara (Brian) Grossweiler of Wake Forest, NC, and Rachel (Josh) McCord of White Oak, TX. Walter delighted in visits from his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Tynleigh Grossweiler of Wake Forest, NC.
Walter married Fran Allan on December 27, 2000. They enjoyed many fun-filled trips to Casper, WY, to visit Fran's daughter, Jody (Dan) Halferty. Over the years, the two of them took pleasure in many camping adventures across the country, from Niagara Falls to the West Coast.
In the 1960s, Walt was a Sunday School teacher for the First United Methodist Church in Pekin, IL. He was an avid life-long reader. Until his death, he devoured books from astronomy to Christianity to nutrition to stories about the Old West. Walt was a hardworking man, but when he relaxed, he would listen to a stack of 33-1/3 albums on the stereo. He was a skilled roller skater, and he met both of his wives while at the roller rink. Additionally, Walt was a bicycle enthusiast. In his youth, he was known to simply set out on his bike for a two to three-day ride. In his later years, he delighted in feeding the birds, rabbits and squirrels around his home. He also enjoyed his weekly driving adventures with his daughter. Together they shared conversations about his youth, his children and the beauty of rural Illinois as they traveled on dirt, gravel and black top roads with no planned destination.
Walter's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Pekin UnityPoint Emergency Room Staff, the Seventh Floor Nursing Staff and the Hospice Staff for aiding them in allowing their family member to return home to pass.
Visitation will be held at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will begin at 11 a.m. Graveside services with military rites at Lakeside Cemetery will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross.
Walter's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where condolences may also be sent to his family.