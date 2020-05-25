|
|
Walter "Wally" Clinch
WASHINGTON - Walter "Wally" Clinch, 91, of Washington, IL, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
He was born on July 22, 1928, in Peoria, the son of Walter and Frances Veatch Clinch. He married Betty J. Maile on September 9, 1952, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Betty; two sons, Mark (Becki) Clinch of Groveland, IL, and Brett (Cindi) Clinch of High Point, NC; and one daughter, Christine Maurer, (wife of the late Craig Maurer) of Washington. Also surviving are two grandsons, two step-grandsons and three great-grandsons.
He was a 1948 graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria, where he was a gifted athlete. Wally was a Carpenters Union Local 237 in East Peoria for many years. During his retirement years, he enjoyed golfing and working at Quail Meadows Golf Course in East Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL Rt-91, Peoria IL 61615. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020