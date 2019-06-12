Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cordes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Cordes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Cordes Obituary
Walter Cordes
HENRY - Walter C. Cordes, 92, of Henry, formerly of Lacon, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare in Henry.
Born on November 13, 1926, in Washburn to the late Clare and Nellie Crank Cordes, he married Louise Smith on October 15, 1952, in McNabb.
Wally farmed since the age of 17 and served in the U.S. Army during Korea. He was a member of the Lacon American Legion Post 593, Marshall Putnam Farm Bureau and St. John's Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at prison ministry.
Wally is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Pam (Chris) Clare of Chillicothe, Grant (Pam) Cordes of Lacon, Cyndi Dunn of Lacon, Julie (Jim) Crouch of Beloit, WI, and Sarah (James) Emmons of Lacon; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, two sons-in-law, one grandson and two great-granddaughters.
A funeral service for Wally will be held on June 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lacon at 10 a.m., with Pastor Dick Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at his church. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Henry or Lacon Food Pantries, A Talking Book & Braille Service or his church and online condolences can be made at lenzmemorialhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.