Walter Cordes
HENRY - Walter C. Cordes, 92, of Henry, formerly of Lacon, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare in Henry.
Born on November 13, 1926, in Washburn to the late Clare and Nellie Crank Cordes, he married Louise Smith on October 15, 1952, in McNabb.
Wally farmed since the age of 17 and served in the U.S. Army during Korea. He was a member of the Lacon American Legion Post 593, Marshall Putnam Farm Bureau and St. John's Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at prison ministry.
Wally is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Pam (Chris) Clare of Chillicothe, Grant (Pam) Cordes of Lacon, Cyndi Dunn of Lacon, Julie (Jim) Crouch of Beloit, WI, and Sarah (James) Emmons of Lacon; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, two sons-in-law, one grandson and two great-granddaughters.
A funeral service for Wally will be held on June 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lacon at 10 a.m., with Pastor Dick Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at his church. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Henry or Lacon Food Pantries, A Talking Book & Braille Service or his church and online condolences can be made at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019