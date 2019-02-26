Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Walter Barnewolt
Walter E. Barnewolt


Walter E. Barnewolt Obituary
Walter E. Barnewolt
PEORIA - Walter E. Barnewolt, 91, of Peoria passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his home in Peoria.
He was born on September 10, 1927, in Peoria to Adolph and Gladys (Dempster) Barnewolt. He married the love of his life, Charlene Johnson, on October 1, 1950, in Peoria, IL. She preceded him in death.
His parents; one son, Jim Barnewolt; a brother, Harold; and an infant brother also preceded him in death.
Walt is survived by his three children, Marty, John (Barbara) and Dan Barnewolt. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michelle (Luke) Greenwalt, Zach and Kelby Barnewolt; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Vivian Greenwalt.
Walt served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and received his Engineering degree from Bradley University. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. until retiring in 1990 and was a member of A.S.M.E., the vintage Aircraft Association and Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria. Walt enjoyed woodworking, painting and mentoring his grandchildren.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial of the urn will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WTVP or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
