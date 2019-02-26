|
Walter E. Barnewolt
PEORIA - Walter E. Barnewolt, 91, of Peoria passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his home in Peoria.
He was born on September 10, 1927, in Peoria to Adolph and Gladys (Dempster) Barnewolt. He married the love of his life, Charlene Johnson, on October 1, 1950, in Peoria, IL. She preceded him in death.
His parents; one son, Jim Barnewolt; a brother, Harold; and an infant brother also preceded him in death.
Walt is survived by his three children, Marty, John (Barbara) and Dan Barnewolt. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michelle (Luke) Greenwalt, Zach and Kelby Barnewolt; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Vivian Greenwalt.
Walt served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and received his Engineering degree from Bradley University. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. until retiring in 1990 and was a member of A.S.M.E., the vintage Aircraft Association and Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria. Walt enjoyed woodworking, painting and mentoring his grandchildren.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial of the urn will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WTVP or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019