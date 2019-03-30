|
Walter Finley
BARTONVILLE — Walter Thomas "Wally" Finley, age 83, passed away and went to be with his Lord while at his home in Bartonville, Illinois, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was born on October 16, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois, to Walter and Margaret (Moon) Finley. He is one of six siblings. He is preceded in death by his sister Susan, his first wife Marlene (Rashid) and his oldest son Terry.
Wally attended Pleasant Hill Grade School and graduated from Manual High School in Peoria, Illinois. He worked at Johnson Hydraulics and Caterpillar Tractor Company (over 30 years). During his distinguished career at Caterpillar, he worked in the Tool Room, was a Machine Repairman and taught hydraulics and shop mathematics in the apprenticeship classes.
Wally had four children with Marlene (married 43 years); Terry (deceased at age 18), Robin Johnson (Tom), Rene Whitney (Bob) and Evan (Teri Hertz); eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Wally remarried in 1998 to Sandra L. (Scoby), and she survives him.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a car enthusiast from a young age (racing, repairing and restoring).
Wally chose to be cremated and wanted a celebration service. The service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 am at Living Hope Community Church in Bartonville, Illinois. Lunch will follow.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019