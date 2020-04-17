|
Walter Gutzwiller
PEORIA-Walter Gutzwiller, 89, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday morning, April 16. He was born October 11, 1930, in Camden, New Jersey to Walter Emmanuel and Julia Christine (Gnaedinger) Gutzwiller. He was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marquette University with a B.S. Mechanical Engineering. He married Audrey (Brahm) Gutzwiller in Milwaukee on June 25, 1955; she survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Frank William Gutzwiller and Edwin Raymond Willer, and his son Gerald Edward Gutzwiller. Surviving are four sons, Tim (Joan) of Boise, Idaho, Tom (Cheryl) of Bartlett, Jim of San Antonio, Texas, Jeff (Annette) of Peoria; daughter Kristine (John) Timmons of Chillicothe and daughter-in-law LeeAnn Eades of Morton; grandchildren: Mark, Michael, Christina, Nicollette, Katherine, Alex, Matthew, Joshua, Gerald Nicholas, Hannah, Lucas, David, Daniel, Rebecca, Andrew; great grandchildren: Jaylynn, Richard, Kahlan, and Mikalah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Walt served in the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Grounds during the Korean War. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 38 years, primarily in engine development at Mossville Technical Center, earning three U.S. Patents. He had a strong work ethic and mechanical mind-evident in every aspect of his life. Walt always had a project; he could fix anything.
He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, gardening, home improvement projects, and in earlier years, car projects-teaching his children through hands-on engine overhauls in the family garage. Throughout his life, he graciously shared his talents with all, making several pieces of sturdy furniture and beautiful stained glass for his kids, grandkids, church, and the Hillside Village community.
Walt was a devoted father, husband, and provider who valued family time: making many cross-country trips to visit his relatives, nephews, nieces, kids and grandkids. He enjoyed cheering-on the kids/grandkids at their various endeavors. Walt and Audrey provided three family reunion trips enabling their entire family to be together. Walt and Audrey were longtime members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria. They moved to Punta Gorda, Florida where they belonged to Sacred Heart Church and returned to the Peoria area in 2012 to live at Lutheran Hillside Village and joined St. Jude Parish. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus both at Sacred Heart and St. Jude.
Walt loved to sail. He built a kit sailboat with his brother, Bill, which they sailed on Lake Michigan, he built a sailboat with two Army buddies and sailed on Chesapeake Bay and later taught his family to sail. He cherished the four summers he and Audrey spent sailing Lake Michigan on the Wisconsin and Michigan shores, as well as the many weekend cruises they sailed in Florida. He always looked forward to friends and family joining them aboard the boat for a few days of sailing and fellowship.
Family, Faith, and Friends were Walter's highest priorities. His family was blessed to provide him in-home hospice care in his final days. Special gratitude to Annette, Hannah, Caleb, and the OSF Hospice Nurses.
A private family graveside service will be held. Father Patrick Henehan will officiate with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded and is being handled by Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic School-Peoria, St. Edward Catholic School-Chillicothe, Peoria Notre Dame High School, or Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020