Walter James Herrod Sr.
PEORIA - Walter James Herrod Sr., 68, of Peoria passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on February 23, 1951, to John and Mary Herrod in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Verna Herrod of Peoria; daughter, Reneece (Marcus) Washington of Peoria; two sons, Walter (Adrienne) Herrod Jr. and Maurio Herrod, both of Peoria; his mother, Mary Herrod of Peoria; 4 sisters, Vera (Delano) Aguster, Patricia Herrod, Debra (Cardell) Watkins and Denise Herrod, all of Peoria; one brother, Richard Herrod Sr. of Peoria; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, one sister, one brother and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 401 Elm St., Peoria, IL. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Pastor Martin Johnson of New Beginnings Ministries of Peoria will officiate.
Ministry of Comfort is being provided by Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019