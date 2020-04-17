|
|
Walter P. Lauber
MONICA – Walter P. Lauber, 99, of Chillicothe, formerly of Monica, passed away at 4:12 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
Walter was born on February 18, 1921 in Medina Township, IL, the son of Emil and Louise (Mees) Lauber. He married Mildred M. Talbert on May 22, 1943 in Fort Pierce, Washington; she preceded him in death in July 2004.
Surviving are one daughter, Kristine L. (Holland) Warren of Princeville; one granddaughter, Regina (Timothy) Donsbach; one grandson, Ryan (Jayme) Warren; two great-granddaughters, Estelle and Alison Donsbach; and two great-grandsons, Grayson and Bennett Warren all of Edwardsville, IL. Also surviving are two sisters, Helen Fesenden of Chillicothe and Lucille (Wayne) Unsicker of Peoria. He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Lauber; four brothers, Edmund, Julius, Emil, and Fritz Lauber; and one sister, Verna Stoecker.
Walter served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946 with the Anti Tank Co. 381st Infantry 96th Division "Deadeyes" where he was a part of the invasion of Okinawa and the Philippians Liberation Campaign. He was awarded a purple heart and bronze star. Walter was a life time member of the Princeville VFW Post 1255, the former Princeville American Legion, the Princeville Masonic Lodge #360 A.F. and A.M., and the Monica United Methodist Church. He retired from Hiram Walker in Peoria after 42 years. Upon retiring, he began playing golf at the age of 70 and was an avid player until almost 90. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Walter will be on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Rev. Zachary Waldis will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Princeville Masonic Lodge #360 A.F. and A.M. As an expression of sympathy, please leave your name and an online condolence for Walter's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020