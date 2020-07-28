1/1
Walter T. Sensabaugh
PEORIA - Walter Thomas Sensabaugh passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Walter was born on May 15, 2020, in Peoria, the son of Laura L. Stoner and Luke W. Sensabaugh.
Surviving are his parents of Peoria; sisters, Agatha Kopacz and Zailey Sensabaugh of Peoria; maternal grandparents, Gregg and Patricia Stoner of Dunlap; and paternal grandparents, Natalie and Rob Sensabaugh of Tucson, AZ.
Walter was "The Sweetness" in our lives. It was his nickname since he was such an extra sweet and great baby.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Clary Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Clary Funeral Home
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
