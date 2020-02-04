|
|
Walter W. Dunbar
PEORIA - Walter W. Dunbar, 96, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Walter was born on March 5, 1923, in Peoria, the son of Orie and Maude (Zettle) Dunbar. He married Norma J. Hoagland on February 24, 1946, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2016, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Stephanie Snarr Smith; and sister, Betty Desmond.
He is survived by his children, Walter (Cherie) Dunbar of Glasford, Nancy (John) Snarr of Dunlap, Alvin (Jody) Dunbar of Elmwood and Robert Dunbar of Peoria; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps, enlisting on September 22, 1942. He was honorably discharged in 1945. He was a decorated World War II veteran. He was in the 44th Bombardment Group and was stationed in England. He fought in 33 missions over Germany, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and a Certificate of Valor. He became a licensed pilot, through the Army Air Corps, after the war.
He began his career at Caterpillar in June of 1940, as a Machine Apprentice. He had various manufacturing positions and was transferred to Glasgow, Scotland, in 1960. In 1964, he was transferred to East Peoria as the Factory Manger and in 1965, he was in the manufacturing position for the Mossville and Mapleton plants. In 1973, he became the plant manager in Milwaukee, WI, and in 1975, the plant manager in Davenport, IA. In 1985, he was transferred to Peoria as the Director of the Engine Division and was responsible for four plants. He retired after 48 years of service to Caterpillar in 1988.
Walter and his wife traveled abroad from 1960-1964, visiting over 15 countries, including Scandinavian, Mediterranean and European countries and the British Isles. They went on many cruises and even traveled on the original Queen Mary.
He loved playing racquetball and softball, bowling, fishing and hunting. He golfed and had a "Hole in One" on the Madison Golf Course and a "Hole in One" on the Mount Hawley Country Club Golf Course. He was very active in the Scottish/American Society. He was President of the Chamber of Commerce in Davenport, IA. He was on the Board of Directors for the Peoria Production Shop, now EPIC. He was a member of the Crow Valley Country Club in Bettendorf, IA, and a lifetime member at Mount Hawley Country Club in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in Walter's memory to Greater Peoria Honor Flight or Project Hero.
Walter's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020