Waltresia "Sally" Vanderheiden
MANITO - Waltresia "Sally" Vanderheiden, 82, of Manito received her new body in Christ at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin.
She was born on September 6, 1937, in Greenup, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Worth Pfeifer. She married Hiram L. Vanderheiden Sr. on October 8, 1955, in Bartonville, and he survives.
Sally had three children, Hiram L. Vanderheiden Jr. of Manito, Tammy (Steve) Pierson of Stillman Valley and Roger J. Vanderheiden of Bartonville; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Sheila) Pfeifer of Princeville and William (Sharon) Pfeifer of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and four sisters.
She attended the Manito United Methodist Church for many years, and later, the Spring Lake Missionary Church, near Manito. She taught Sunday school classes at both churches for several years. She also was a member of the Tazewell Co. Home Extension Association. Sally, a devoted homemaker all her adult life, loved being a mother and grandmother. She was well-known for her chicken and noodles and also her baked pies.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge Vitas Hospice for the months of care and kindness shown to Sally.
Funeral services for Sally will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Spring Lake Missionary Church. Pastor Tom Schakat will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Internment will follow in Spring Lake Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Spring Lake Missionary Church or Vitas Hospice in Peoria.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is assisting the family with arrangements.
