Wanda Cutler
1949 - 2020
WYOMING - Wanda Cutler, 71, of Wyoming, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on June 27, 1949, in Kewanee to Ernest and Pauline (Thompson) Sprowls. She married Michael Cutler on December 4, 1982, and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Tammy (Dustin) Browning; grandsons, Payton, Brett and Ben Browning, all of Wyoming; granddaughter, Kailey Caldwell of Mark; brother, Carl Sprowls of Farmington; and sister, Paula Sprowls of Speer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian; two sisters; and one brother.
Wanda owned and operated a beauty salon in her home before retiring in 1992. She was a Christian and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with family, caring for her cats and cheering for the Chicago Cubs.
Her family would like to specially thank the staff at OSF Forest Park 1st Floor and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their care.
A private graveside service will be in Wyoming Cemetery. Nicole Reed, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kewanee Animal Shelter, 197 S. Fischer Ave., Kewanee, IL 61443. Condolences may be left for Wanda's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
101 S Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
