Wanda J. (Monk) Giebelhausen
EAST PEORIA - Wanda J. (Monk) Giebelhausen, age 87, of East Peoria passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
She was born on April 7, 1932, in Benson, IL, to Theodore and Mable (Turner) Koehler. She married Charles W. Monk on June 29, 1952, in Benson. He died on April 1, 1964, after a long illness. She married Warren E. Giebelhausen on January 9, 1965, in Peoria, and he died on November 21, 1997.
Surviving are four children, Deb (Mike) Eberle of Florida, Bill (Connie) Monk of Missouri and Jim (Susan) Monk and Mary (Larry) Brown of East Peoria, IL; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Brown of Arizona, Matthew (Samantha) Monk of Metamora, Leigha (Michael Chasteen) Brown of Peoria and Kyle Monk of Metamora; two great-grandchildren, Harlan Monk of Metamora and Rhett Chasteen of Peoria; one brother, Theodore Jr. (Sharon) of Texas; one sister-in-law, Marie Koehler of Benson; and one brother-in-law, Robert Oltman of Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald and Morris Koehler; one sister, Betty Oltman; and one infant brother, Jimmy.
She graduated from Benson High School in 1950 and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 29 years, retiring in 1987. She then went to work for Fondulac Banking Center in 1991, retiring in 2006.
After retiring, she was a homemaker, enjoying her family and time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed working with flowers in her yard. She was a member of the East Peoria Women's Club, Red Hat Society and Caterpillar Retires Club, and she was a long-time member of East Peoria First United Methodist Church.
Private services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines (staff appreciation fund), 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Arrangements are being handled by Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020