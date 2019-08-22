|
|
Wanda J Mitchell
PEORIA - Wanda J. Mitchell, 58, of Peoria, passed away at her residence at 10:04a.m. on Monday
August 12, 2019. She was born on October 09, 1960, in Augusta, Arkansas to W.C. Colley and Reba Mae Grady.
Wanda was a member of Agape Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev Postewaite. She enjoyed cooking and listening to different genres of music. Wanda worked as a CAN for thirty years. She loved having fun and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
Wanda leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons; Bartholomew and Byaroun Mitchell two daughters Brittiney and Brooklyn Mitchell all of Peoria, two brothers William (Ruby) Allen-Cooley of Peoria and Donald Colley of St. Louis MO; one sister; Teresa Colley of Peoria, best friend; Robin McGowan, four grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Wanda was also preceded in death by two sisters, and a few nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with visitation commencing thirty min prior at 10:00 at Sovereign Grace M.B. Church. Rev. Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate.
Wanda will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made to twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019