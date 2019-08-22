Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sovereign Grace M.B. Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Sovereign Grace M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Mitchell


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda J. Mitchell Obituary
Wanda J Mitchell
PEORIA - Wanda J. Mitchell, 58, of Peoria, passed away at her residence at 10:04a.m. on Monday
August 12, 2019. She was born on October 09, 1960, in Augusta, Arkansas to W.C. Colley and Reba Mae Grady.
Wanda was a member of Agape Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev Postewaite. She enjoyed cooking and listening to different genres of music. Wanda worked as a CAN for thirty years. She loved having fun and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
Wanda leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons; Bartholomew and Byaroun Mitchell two daughters Brittiney and Brooklyn Mitchell all of Peoria, two brothers William (Ruby) Allen-Cooley of Peoria and Donald Colley of St. Louis MO; one sister; Teresa Colley of Peoria, best friend; Robin McGowan, four grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Wanda was also preceded in death by two sisters, and a few nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with visitation commencing thirty min prior at 10:00 at Sovereign Grace M.B. Church. Rev. Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate.
Wanda will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made to twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now