Wanda L. Blair
WASHINGTON - Wanda L. Blair, 94, of Washington, passed away at 4:00am Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born March 14, 1925 in Canton to the late Robert and Violet Wright Merrifield. She married Jesse B. Blair on October 24, 1948 in Canton; he preceded her in death December 1, 2014.
Surviving are their three daughters, Linda Alcocer of Florida, Vickie Post of Normal, and Diane (Robert) Burnham of Metamora; grandsons, Cris and Chad Post; and four great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her step-siblings, Mart Owens and Jack Gilmore.
Wanda graduated from Dickinson College of Business in 1945 and worked as a secretary for a Peoria furnace company until her marriage to Jesse. After her daughters were older, she went to work at St. Francis as a nursing assistant, retiring in 1983. Wanda loved to keep busy and enjoy life. In her younger years, she played pinochle with friends, hosted big holiday meals for the whole family and golfed in a league. She and Jesse had a wonderful retirement fishing and spending time at their home in Minnesota, traveling, and spending winters in Texas.
Private family services will be held. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TAPS No-Kill Shelter in Pekin.
Wanda's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020