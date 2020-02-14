Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Kroeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Kroeker


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Kroeker Obituary
Wanda L. Kroeker
PEORIA – Wanda L. Kroeker, 94, of Peoria, IL died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Grand View Alzheimer's Care Center.
She was born on August 22, 1925 to Elvis and Minnie Appell Snyder in Dexter, MO. Wanda married Reuben Kroeker on November 22, 1943 in Peoria. They were married for over 60 years until his passing in 2004.
Wanda is survived by her three children: daughter, Constance (Jerry) Waller of Peoria, IL, Martin (Sheryl) Kroeker of Winfield, IL, and Rich Kroeker of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren: Rebecca Raver, Daniel Kroeker, and Lianna Davis; six great-grandchildren: Aaron, Levi, Joel, Leya, Kimmy, and Thia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, Danny, great-granddaughter, Noelle, and brother, Carl Snyder.
She worked at Caterpillar for 26 years in various positions, retiring as a data entry clerk in 2000. She leaves a legacy: her devotion; her selflessness; and her constant participation in the care and keeping of her family. Lots of people have hobbies; her family was hers.
A private family service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -