Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Ladendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Ladendorf


1920 - 2019
Wanda Ladendorf Obituary
Wanda Ladendorf
ROANOKE - Wanda E. Ladendorf, 99, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 2:37 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora, IL.
Wanda was born on June 25, 1920 in Benson, IL to John and Sena Woltzen Heineke. She married Arthur W. Ladendorf on July 29, 1940, in Benson, IL. Art passed away on October 2, 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Barry (Rhonda) Ladendorf of San Diego, CA; Greg (Melissa) Ladendorf of Pekin, IL; one daughter, Debi (Ron) Gimbel of El Paso, IL; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and John A. Weber; two brothers, and one sister.
Wanda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke where she had been active in the Altar and Rosary Society.
Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 8th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Eugene Radosevich will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 9:45 am on Tuesday prior to the services also at the church. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Altar and Rosary Society. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
