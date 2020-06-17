Wanda M. Schieber
WASHINGTON - Wanda May (Self) Schieber, 86, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, in Peoria, Illinois, due to complications from COVID-19.
Wanda was born June 24, 1933, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Roland and Leila (Patrick) Self. Wanda moved with her family to Centralia, Illinois, where she later graduated from Centralia Township High School. After high school, Wanda moved to Peoria, Illinois, where she worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company.
Wanda married Don Schieber on May 6, 1955, and last month marked their 65th wedding anniversary. After marrying, Wanda chose to dedicate herself to her family and became a homemaker. ogether, Don and Wanda built a house on Elm Street in Morton, Illinois, where they raised their three children, Scott, Jay, and Sandy, and lived for nearly 60 years.
Wanda loved children, especially babies, and rarely passed up the opportunity to cradle a baby in her arms. Although Wanda hated to cook, she loved her family, and was always willing to prepare a favorite meal. Even though she never grew to love cooking, she made the best chocolate pie a dessert-lover could ever want, and her chocolate fudge was a Christmas favorite. It comes as no surprise that her best food creations were made of chocolate because she loved chocolate in every form, and when going out to eat would sometimes skip the main course in favor of a decadent chocolate dessert. Wanda also loved playing card games, and was an avid and competitive bridge player. She played contract bridge until her health no longer permitted and enjoyed the friendship of many bridge partners and players over the years.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Don, of Washington, Illinois; her children Scott (Mikki) Schieber of Macon, Georgia, Jay (Jennifer Wells) Schieber of Chicago, Illinois, and Sandy (Jeff) Polonus, of Peoria Illinois; her brother Jerry (Karen) Self of Casey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Andrew Schieber, Evan Schieber, Emily Polonus, Eli Polonus, and Nate Schieber; and one great-grandson, Elliot Wooley. She also leaves behind a host of Schieber and Self relatives whom she loved dearly. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Self, and her sister Margery (Self) Phipps.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, Illinois, for their exceptional care of Wanda in recent years, and would also like to thank the staff at OSF for their kind and excellent care of Wanda during her recent stay there.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, Illinois, on Saturday, June 20. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Wanda's name to an organization supporting Alzheimer's research, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
