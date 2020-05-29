Wanda Maxine Browning
EAST PEORIA - Wanda Maxine Browning, age 91, of East Peoria, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:02 p.m. at The Loft in Eureka.
She was born Oct. 27, 1928 in New Salem, IL to Ray and Edna (Nichol) Brown. She married Victor Browning on Oct. 8, 1949 in Quincy. He passed away Dec. 19, 2007 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Ray Alvin Brown.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy (Paul) Sellers of Morton, one son, Greg (Chris) Browning of East Peoria, four grandchildren: Michele, Brian, Sarah, Michael, ten great-grandchildren: Austin, Emma, Paige, Reese, Owen, Brody, Drew, Scarlet, Mason, and Trevor.
Maxine and Victor owned and operated Mutual Tap in Peoria during the 1960's and 1970's.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Loft and Vitas Hospice for their care, compassion and time they spent with Maxine.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, private services will be at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria with burial in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
You may view Maxine's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.