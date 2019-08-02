|
Wanda Maxine Hendricks
EAST PEORIA - Wanda Maxine Hendricks, 98, of East Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 8:18pm Monday, July 30, 2019 at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Healthcare in East Peoria.
She was born November 21, 1920 in Jacksonville, IL to the late Elmer and Estella Irene DeFrates Smith. She married Raymond H. Hendricks in September 1947; he preceded her in death in 1980.
Surviving are her nieces, Barbara (Earl) Gum of Washington, Shirley Lewis of Texas, and Peggy Kerrn of Florida; great nephew Gregory Gum of Pekin and great niece Vicki Long of Virginia, and their families.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Maxine was a beautician for over 30 years. She was member of Abbas #49 in East Peoria from 1968-2000, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1962. She was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Peoria for many years and after moving in 2004, she attended Princeville Presbyterian Church.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of a Veteran's .
Maxine's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019