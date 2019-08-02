Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Maxine Hendricks


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Maxine Hendricks Obituary
Wanda Maxine Hendricks
EAST PEORIA - Wanda Maxine Hendricks, 98, of East Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 8:18pm Monday, July 30, 2019 at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Healthcare in East Peoria.
She was born November 21, 1920 in Jacksonville, IL to the late Elmer and Estella Irene DeFrates Smith. She married Raymond H. Hendricks in September 1947; he preceded her in death in 1980.
Surviving are her nieces, Barbara (Earl) Gum of Washington, Shirley Lewis of Texas, and Peggy Kerrn of Florida; great nephew Gregory Gum of Pekin and great niece Vicki Long of Virginia, and their families.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Maxine was a beautician for over 30 years. She was member of Abbas #49 in East Peoria from 1968-2000, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1962. She was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Peoria for many years and after moving in 2004, she attended Princeville Presbyterian Church.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of a Veteran's .
Maxine's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now