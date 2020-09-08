1/
Wanda Payne
EAST PEORIA - Wanda Wanita Payne, 98, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights.
She was born on April 17, 1922. Wanda married William Rupp, and then Paul Payne. Both preceded her in death, along with two step-grandchildren.
Surviving are her step-children, Pauette Hoskins of West Peoria, Peggy Schmick of East Peoria, Bill Payne of Cornell, IL, Barb Cleckner of Peoria, Jim Payne of Groveland and Nancy Sopher of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; and friend/granddaughter, Kris Katch of East Peoria.
Wanda was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary in Chillicothe and the American Legion Post #9 in Chillicothe. She worked as a cook at various restaurants in Chillicothe.
Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
