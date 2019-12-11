|
|
Wanda R. Webber
WYOMING - Wanda Ruth Webber, 98, of Wyoming passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1:46 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Wanda was born on March 8, 1921, the daughter of Elmer and Elsie Moody Adams. She married Richard E. Webber on May 24, 1943. He preceded her on April 29, 2006.
Surviving are one son, Richard L. (Sherrill) Webber of Galva; four grandchildren, Lynne (Paul) Knobloch, Wendy (Tim) Wagner, Richard F. (Tanya) Webber and Michael (Claudia) Webber; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary (Daniela) Knobloch, Chelsea (Derek) Hendrick, Shelby and Logan Knobloch, Evan, Shailar and Corbin Webber and Mark Wagner; four great-great-grandchildren; nephew, James Long; and daughter-in-law, Karen Koeppel.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, David Lee Webber; sister, Hazelle Long; one granddaughter, Kerry Sue Webber; and one great-great-granddaughter, Rorie Hendrick.
Wanda attended Chapin grade school and High School. She earned a degree from Browns Business College in Jacksonville and worked for Illinois Power, Morgan County Service Co., and the former Mannon and Louie Dagit Chevrolet dealerships in Wyoming. She retired from Camp Grove State Bank in 1993 and was a member of the First Congregational UCC in Wyoming.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Snareville Cemetery in rural Wyoming. The Rev. Matthew Noffke will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the First Congregational UCC in Wyoming.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for Wanda's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019