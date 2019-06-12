Home

Wanda Sue Swain

Wanda Sue Swain Obituary
Wanda Sue Swain
RAPATEE - Wanda Sue Swain, 77, of Rapatee passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 30, 1942, in Fordtown, TN, to Clarence and Nina (Johnson) Blevins. She married Pastor David Swain on November 7, 1958, in Edelstein, IL. They were married for 61 years.
Surviving are her husband; two children, Jolyn (Richard) Ward of Lacon, IL, and Christy (Shannon) Turner of Roanoke, VA; eight grandchildren, Liz (Kevin) Douglas, Amy Ward, Ashley (Wendy Ewalt) Turner, Phillip Turner, Katharine (Dylan Meehan) Turner, Jess (Heather) Swain, Emily Swain and Kelsey Swain; and one great-grandchild.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Leon Swain; and one sister, Billie Jane Dishman.
Wanda was a homemaker and was a member of the Union Church of Rapatee, IL. She started and was the leader for the Kickapoo Council Girl Scouts and was also a den leader for the Boy Scouts for many years. Wanda enjoyed antique glass ware, quilting and flowers, especially purple and black irises, but most of all, she loved fixing Sunday dinners for her family.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Pastor Dave Scholls and Pastor Ronald Blevins will officiate. Burial will follow at Lyons Cemetery rural London Mills, IL. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Union Church of Rapatee or an education fund for Kelsey, in care of Bank of Farmington.
To view Wanda's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019
