Wanda Zeiters
DUNLAP - Wanda J. Zeiters, 78, of Dunlap, IL, passed away at 11:22 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.
She was born September 8, 1941, in Zanesville Twp., IL, the daughter of George and Mary Goodwin Spears. She married Larry Zeiters on January 22, 1961, in Washington, D.C.
Surviving is her husband of Dunlap, one son Larry Zeiters Jr. of Peoria and one daughter Laurie McHenry of Dunlap. Also, surviving are grandchildren Kaitlin (Sam) Moser of Milwaukee, Chase McHenry of Dunlap, Larry (Stevie) Zeiters III, Michael Zeiters, Christopher Zeiters, two great grandchildren, Larry Zeiters IV and Locklin Zeiters, all of Peoria. Further surviving are two sisters Marjorie Bell of Downers Grove, IL and Doris Horenkamp of Litz, PA and one brother Gary Spears of Bethalto, IL. Her parents, one brother Randy Spears and one sister Shirley Spears preceded her in death.
Wanda was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy Veteran.
At the request of Wanda, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services are scheduled. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.