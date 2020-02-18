Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanita Bumbalough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanita B. Bumbalough


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanita B. Bumbalough Obituary
Wanita B. Bumbalough
EAST PEORIA - Wanita B. Bumbalough, 92, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 4:25 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 30, 1927, a daughter of Jesse O. and Eva (Standard) Jackson. She married Dewey W. Bumbalough on December 17, 1950, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1986. in Peoria.
Wanita is survived by her children, Dennis (Debra) Bumbalough of Pekin, Randy (Mary) Bumbalough Sr. of Marquette Heights, Sharol (Larry) Beal of Pekin and Roberta (Rick) Givans of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Rader; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Rader; and four brothers.
She was a former member of Church of Christ Northwest in Peoria.
Wanita's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Melissa Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to .
Online condolences may be made to Wanita's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -