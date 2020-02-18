|
Wanita B. Bumbalough
EAST PEORIA - Wanita B. Bumbalough, 92, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 4:25 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 30, 1927, a daughter of Jesse O. and Eva (Standard) Jackson. She married Dewey W. Bumbalough on December 17, 1950, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1986. in Peoria.
Wanita is survived by her children, Dennis (Debra) Bumbalough of Pekin, Randy (Mary) Bumbalough Sr. of Marquette Heights, Sharol (Larry) Beal of Pekin and Roberta (Rick) Givans of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Rader; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Rader; and four brothers.
She was a former member of Church of Christ Northwest in Peoria.
Wanita's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Melissa Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to .
Online condolences may be made to Wanita's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020