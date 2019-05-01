Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
Warren D. Frederick Obituary
Warren D. Frederick
PEORIA - Warren D. Frederick, age 52, of Peoria passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Warren was born on December 27, 1966, to Charles D. and Lore R. Frederick. He attended Tower Hill High School and graduated from Lake Land College in 1988. Warren then worked in restaurant management, the last 25 years with Taco Bell in Kewanee, Galesburg and the Quad City area.
Warren met his partner Mark Bricher in 1992 and they were married on June 11, 2011.
Surviving are his spouse, Mark; his brother, Michael Frederick of Kewanee, IL; two sisters, Edna (Donnie) Reber of West Lafayette, IN, and Arlene Rickett of Tower Hill, IL; one niece; three nephews; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Warren was a member of the University Unitarian Church in Peoria.
Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the animal or cancer .
Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
