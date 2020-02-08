|
Warren D. "Pete" Lichtenberger
PEORIA - Warren D. "Pete" Lichtenberger, 94, of Peoria passed away at 5:22 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
He was born on September 2, 1925, a son of Jennings Bryan and Beatrice (Burchard) Lichtenberger. He married Betty L. Dehority on April 17, 1955, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2019, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother,
Wallace; four other brothers, Ronald, Forrest, Paul and William; and six sisters, Odessa Wickersham, Jeanne Standley, Barbara Tenney, Donna McDaniel, Sandra McConollee and Phyllis Lichtenberger.
Pete is survived by his two children, Ann (Michael) Unes and Jeffrey (Sue) Lichtenberger, both of Peoria; six grandchildren, John (Abbey) Unes, Andrew Lichtenberger, Laura (Ryan) McGinty, Peter Lichtenberger, Dr. Katie (Joe Howard) Unes and J.J. (Emily) Lichtenberger; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Duggan and Linda (Dick) Brawner; and many nieces and nephews.
Pete was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He worked as a buyer for Springer-Burklund, a tobacco and candy wholesaler, retiring in1990. He was a member of the National Candy Wholesalers Association, achieving their Candy Man of the Year Award in 1990. Pete was also a past master mason of Great Light Lodge #1064 AF&AM in Decatur and a past assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 155 in Peoria and loved traveling to many cities for candy conventions over the years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Pete's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria. The Rev. William R. Dohle Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., also on Friday at the church. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Apostolic Christian Skylines for their friendship and loving care of both Pete and Betty. Memorials may be made to his church or Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020